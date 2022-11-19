GE15: On Facebook, Larry thanks supporters for another five years

KUCHING (Nov 19): Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Datuk Larry Sng has claimed victory in Julau.

Although the official results for the seat has not yet been announced by the Election Commission, he announced his win on Facebook at about 8.40pm.

“First and foremost this has been an intensive election for me against the might of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and all their machinery.

“Good news is we made it! I want to thank my family, supporters, SPR and all the hard working civil servants who have ensured a safe and fair election for the candidates and our supporters.

“I will serve another five years with dedication and full commitment to the people of Julau. Today history is made and I am proud to be of service,” said Sng.

Sng was embroiled in a four-cornered fight against GPS candidate, Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak president, Susan George from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak and independent candidate, Elly Lawai Ngalai.

Sng had won the seat in the 2018 general election as an independent candidate in a straight fight against Salang.