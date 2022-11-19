GE15: Small presence at Umno’s headquarters fuels talk of defeat

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): If Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders were upbeat about its prospect of retaining power just days ago, that confidence was arguably absent at the World Trade Centre here tonight.

The mood was tense and sombre at Umno’s historic headquarters as polling results of the 15th general election trickled in. Unofficial tallies showed BN won some seats but was still trailing far behind rivals Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

The results have fuelled rumours that BN is heading for a massive defeat, which could explain why BN bigwigs have yet to make an appearance here.

At the time of writing, WTC’s ground floor, where a giant screen had been placed to broadcast results, saw reporters and photographers outnumber BN workers.

At the adjacent Riverside cafe, a favourite hangout spot for many of the grand old party’s top leaders, tables were mostly empty.

Members of the press have gathered at the WTC as early as 6pm, in anticipation that top leaders would hold a press conference in the event BN wins.

It is unclear now if one would be held.