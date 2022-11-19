GE15: What is Borang 14?

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): While polling for 15th general election (GE15) closed at 6pm today, DAP candidate for Segambut Hannah Yeoh revealed that results there were published even after the presiding officer failed to sign Borang 14 for the polling and counting agents (PACA).

This had also reportedly taken place in a Puchong counting centre, where the presiding officer refused to sign Borang 14, according to another DAP leader Yeo Bee Yin.

Yeo, who is DAP’s candidate for Puchong, had also posted this on Twitter and requested an answer from the Election Commission (EC).

What is Borang 14?

Borang 14, also referred to as Form 14, is a statement on the poll after the ballot has been counted.

According to Regulation 25 (12) of the Regulations 1981, Borang 14 helps reduce chances of electoral fraud by ensuring the transparency and accountability of the polling and counting process.

The counting is witnessed by polling and counting agents, and once satisfied, the Election Commission (EC) and agents must sign the form before the boxes are moved to ensure the integrity of the polls.