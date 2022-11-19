GE15: Willie wins Puncak Borneo with overwhelming majority

KUCHING (Nov 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat with style through incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin with overwhelming majority over his opponents.

Willie, who won the seat in the last general election under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) banner, defeated his number one contender Diog Dios from Pakatan Harapan (PH) with a majority of 13,338 votes.

He garnered 29,457 votes while Diog 16,119 votes and Iana Akam from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) 5,578 votes.

In the 2018 general election, Willie won with a majority of 4,005 votes, when he garnered 18,865 votes against Genot Sibek @ Jeannoth Sinel from BN-PBB and Buln Ribos of party STAR, who gathered 14,860 and 795 votes respectively.

Willie’s official victory was announced by Returning Officer Ranum Bari at 10.45pm.

Diog and Iana were not present during the official result announcement at SMK Siburan Hall near here tonight.

When met by reporters, Willie thanked the GPS machinery and voters in Puncak Borneo for the victory.

“This is also a very wholesome effort by the three assemblymen – Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn (Tarat), Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (Mambong) and Miro Simuh (Sermbu) and with this close cooperation we can achieve success.

“And this is a good sign because with this kind of cooperation we will continue to bring the development agenda for the people and continue to strive for better Puncak Borneo,” he said.