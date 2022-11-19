Good weather ensures convenient time for voters in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 19): Good weather this morning has enabled locals to conveniently make their way to polling stations to cast their votes.

At SJK Chung Hua, which is one of the polling stations for Sibu parliamentary seat, voters were seen making their way in an orderly manner to their respective polling streams.

It was observed that the voting process went about smoothly at the school’s nine polling streams.

Among the voters at the polling station was Wong Tiew Liong, 78, who said he has never missed exercising his constitutional right be it a state or parliamentary election.

“It is important that we come out to vote on polling day,” said the former businessman.

Arriving at the polling station at 8.33am were Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong.

Soon Koh, who is the PSB candidate for Sibu, and Leong cast their votes at 8.41am.

The hot seat of Sibu is a three-cornered fight between Soon Koh, incumbent Oscar Ling from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Clarence Ting.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has predicted rain and thunderstorms in all parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak this afternoon.