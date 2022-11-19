Helicopters carrying remaining Baram election workers finally take off

MARUDI (Nov 19): Constituents in Baram will get to vote today, with the remaining election workers that were stranded at Marudi Airport transported out in stages this morning.

The first helicopter carrying two teams of seven Election Commission (EC) workers to Long Liam and Long Moh departed Marudi Airport at 7.06am.

Returning officer Belayong Pok said this was the decision by the EC following last night’s meeting.

“The polls for Baram seat will proceed. The remaining EC workers that were stranded yesterday will be flown out,” he said.

There has been a light shower in Marudi since 6am.

Belayong said there could be delays in the voting process today at some of the polling stations, if bad weather persists.

“Nevertheless, as at 6am, Baram will still go to polls,” he reiterated.

As at 6.20pm yesterday, a total of 24 teams involving 115 EC workers could not reach their polling stations as bad weather forced the helicopters to cancel their flights.