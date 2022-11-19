Incident-free polling in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): The 15th General Election (GE15) in Sabah went on smoothly without any incident reported, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

In a statement on Saturday, Idris said 874 polling centers throughout Sabah were in operation with 8,361 police officers and personnel on duty to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

Helicopters were used to send ballot boxes to 87 areas that were difficult to access by normal vehicles, he said.

The state Election Commission (EC) has engaged 86 helicopters and 41 boats to ferry ballot boxes to and from far-flung polling stations.

A state EC statement said that there were 31,597 people on duty to ensure operations run smoothly.

There were reports of some chaos at a few polling stations.

At the Peak Nam Toong temple, which is one of the designated polling centres for Kota Kinabalu, voters had to wait more than two hours before casting their ballot.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also said no untoward incidents have been reported on polling day.

“Thus far, the voting process is under control,” he told reporters while inspecting the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Kertas, Batu Caves yesterday.

Acryl Sani said that the police had only received complaints from the public that the waiting time to vote was bit too long and that some took more than two hours.

“Voters rushed to cast their ballots and they seem to disregard times proposed by the Election Commission (EC) to reduce overcrowding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Idris said 401 campaign permits were approved by police throughout the state on Nov 18, the last day of campaign.

Police have also received 112 police reports on numerous GE15 offenses between Oct 26 to Nov 18, while 28 investigation papers have been opened and under investigation, he said.

He also said none of the polling district centres in Sabah were affected by the floods, although some areas were flooded due to incessant rain since Friday night.

Earlier Saturday, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Misran Bisara said that several areas in the Sook and Nabawan districts were hit by floods due to continuous heavy rain since Friday night.

Among the affected areas in Sook were Kampung Tiolon, Kampung Rancangan Belia and Kampung Kusina while Kampung Magulasing and Kampung Lima in Nabawan.