Kelvin Yii happy with high voter turnout at SJK Stampin polling station

KUCHING (Nov 19): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bandar Kuching candidate Dr Kelvin Yii was happy to see a high voter turnout at the SJK Stampin polling station this morning.

Yii arrived at the primary school, which is one of the polling stations for Stampin parliamentary constituency, at 9.10am.

“We see many people coming out to fulfill their duties to vote this morning.

“I do hope that more will come out and vote early because our weather forecast today predicted that it will rain this afternoon,” he told reporters.

He also hoped that there would be at least a 75 per cent voter turnout in Sarawak.

“We want a strong mandate for whoever the government will be and I think that it’s right for people to exercise their vote especially for young people.

“This will be the first time they are voting and I’m excited for them and encourage them to make their voices heard,” he said.

Yii, who is contesting in Bandar Kuching for a second term, is in for a three-cornered tussle against Tay Tze Kok of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan, who is standing on a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket.