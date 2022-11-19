Saturday, November 19
GE15

Lawas senior citizens lead the way in polling

By Philip Kiew on Sarawak

Tang Ai Leong and hubby King Ah Kee,83, showing their inked finger proof of voting in GE15. – Photo by Philip Kiew

LAWAS (Nov 19): An elderly workshop operator was the first to cast his vote at the SJKC Chung Hua Lawas polling centre when it opened at 7.30am today.

Wong Chun Ming, 71, said he wanted to perform his obligation as a voter in Lawas seat as the first business of the day for him.

“Now I can get on with my workshop operation,” he said after casting his vote.

Rain in Lawas town saw voters trickling into polling stations but senior citizens showed the way by turning up early at this polling centre.

Tang Ai Leong and her husband King Ah Kee, both 83, of Taman Klasik were heading fro the polling centre by 6.30am.

Despite her frail appearance, she walked and climbed up stairs while her husband was wheeled and assisted by election workers to register and cast their votes.

Tang said they had voted without fail in all past elections.

