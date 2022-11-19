Limbang opens temporary evacuation centre as floods hit northern region

LIMBANG (Nov 19): A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) opened in the district yesterday after floods hit the northern region.

Zone 7 Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the PPS is located at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) complex hall at Tedungan here.

“The PPS, which opened at 6pm yesterday, is currently housing three victims comprising one man and two women from one household affected by floods,” he said.

Awangku Hazmin said the evacuees are from Kampung Pandak, which flooded after heavy rain overnight.

Separately, Awangku Hazmin said firefighters also helped an 81-year-old woman to move to her relative’s house after her own house at Kampung Batu Danau was inundated by floodwaters yesterday.

Five personnel from the Limbang fire station were sent to the woman’s house – located about 38km from the fire station – after receiving a call around 10.30am.

“Upon arrival at 11.30am, the Bomba team met the woman with poor eyesight, who was alone, and managed to persuade her to move to her relative’s house nearby after her house was inundated by floodwaters.

“The flood victim was then moved to her relative’s house using a Bomba rescue boat,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said during the rescue operation, firefighters also found some 10 other houses in Kampung Batu Danau affected by the floods.

“However, residents of the other 10 houses have yet to be moved as the floodwaters were reported to be stagnant,” he added.

The operation ended at 12pm with no untoward incident.