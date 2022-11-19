Malaysian voters take putting on their GE15 best to the next level

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): Polling Day is as good an occasion as any for Malaysians to rock their best or most eye-catching attire while fulfilling their civic responsibility.

Malay Mail photographer Sayuti Zainudin chanced upon the member of the Mah Meri tribe that you see above in traditional attire waiting for his turn to vote in the 15th general election at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Bumbun (A) on Carey Island.

And why not? After all, deputy Election Commission chairman Azmi Sharom told Bernama that there was no such thing as a polling day dress code and that any viral news on clothing dos and don’ts is fake news.

“The EC has only one rule and that is voters should not wear clothes or hats bearing a symbol of any political party. That’s all.

“All other news stating that shorts cannot be worn, flip flops cannot be used… those are all false. If you have any doubts, get explanations on the EC website,” he said when met by Bernama after voting and surveying the voting process at Sekolah Kebangsaan 2 Sultan Alam Shah, Section 11, here today.

As such, there have been reports of voters turning up at polling centres in interesting getups, from a bona fide bridal couple at SMK USJ 12 in Selangor to superheroes such as Spider-Man and War Machine from the Marvel Universe at the Segambut parliamentary seat in Kuala Lumpur and the Paya Besar parliamentary seat in Pahang respectively.

Polling centres in the peninsula will open from 8am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, they will operate from 7.30am to 5.30pm, with some closing in stages between noon and 6pm. — Malay Mail