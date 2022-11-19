Marudi wakes up to floods, Bomba says water level rising

MIRI (Nov 19): Heavy rain since yesterday has resulted in flooding at several low-lying areas in Marudi this morning.

The affected areas are at Kampung Padang Kerbau, Kampung Dagang, Kampung Narum, Marudi Wharf and around Marudi town.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the floodwater level was rising.

“The water level at the affected areas were reported to be about one foot (0.3 metres) high last night. It continues to rise slowly this morning,” he said when contacted.

Ahmad Nizam added that during their surveillance, firefighters also found several houses located at low-lying areas inundated.

“The main road leading to Marudi town was also flooded. Road users are advised to slow down their vehicles when passing by houses at the affected areas, especially on the main road at Kampung Dagang, to avoid forcing floodwaters into the houses.

“Villagers are also advised to remain vigilant and always be on alert,” he added.

Ahmad Nizam called on those who wish to be evacuated to contact Marudi fire station at 085-755189.

So far, no evacuation has been carried out and no temporary evacuation centre (PPS) has been activated in Miri Division.

However, Ahmad Nizam said firefighters will continue to carry out flood monitoring operation from time to time to ensure the safety of the public.