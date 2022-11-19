MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for eight states

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): Eight states namely Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds until 5pm today.

Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement that in Sarawak, it involved Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong) and Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro) while Sandakan (Beluran) and Kudat in Sabah.

In Kedah, such conditions were expected in Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Sik and Baling while in Perak it involved Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar.

In Kelantan, similar conditions were expected in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai while in Pahang, Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut and Kuantan would experience such conditions.

MetMalaysia also advises the public to always refer to the department’s website at www.met.gov.my and social media as well as to download the myCuaca application for the latest information. — Bernama