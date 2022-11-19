Saturday, November 19
GE15

Miri Home for the Aged transports residents to polling stations

By Cindy Lai on Sarawak

Pong (second right) escorts three residents to vote at SK Jalan Bintang. They are greeted by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

MIRI (Nov 19): Miri Home for the Aged took the initiative of transporting its residents to their respective polling stations today.

Currently there are more than 20 residents residing permanently at the home.

Supervisor Kapitan Betty Pong told The Borneo Post that the home specially made arrangements every election to get residents ready early so they would not miss out on fulfilling their responsibility as citizens.

“The thought of them being left alone at the old folks home is very sad, but it doesn’t mean that they lose their rights as citizens.

“We are more than happen to assist them to cast their votes,” she said.

The polling stations involved were at SK Jalan Bintang, SJK Chung Hua Miri, SJK Chuang Hua Krokop, SK Anchi, SK Merbau, and SK St Joseph.

