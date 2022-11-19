Miri Home for the Aged transports residents to polling stations

MIRI (Nov 19): Miri Home for the Aged took the initiative of transporting its residents to their respective polling stations today.

Currently there are more than 20 residents residing permanently at the home.

Supervisor Kapitan Betty Pong told The Borneo Post that the home specially made arrangements every election to get residents ready early so they would not miss out on fulfilling their responsibility as citizens.

“The thought of them being left alone at the old folks home is very sad, but it doesn’t mean that they lose their rights as citizens.

“We are more than happen to assist them to cast their votes,” she said.

The polling stations involved were at SK Jalan Bintang, SJK Chung Hua Miri, SJK Chuang Hua Krokop, SK Anchi, SK Merbau, and SK St Joseph.