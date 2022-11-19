Most top party leaders cast ballots for GE15 before noon

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): As at noon, most of top party leaders in the country have already cast their ballots in the 15th General Election.

In fact, Prime Minister candidates of the four main coalitions had flocked to the polling centres to exercise their right to vote in the morning.

Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the poster boy for Barisan Nasional (BN) cast his ballot at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Kerayong in Bera, Pahang; Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and incumbent of Pagoh seat Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at SMK Sri Muar, Johor; and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Penanti, Permatang Pauh in Penang.

In Kedah, protem chairman of Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, together with his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, cast their ballot at SK Titi Gajah in Alor Setar, while their son cum Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir and his wife, Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria, voted at SJK (C) Pei Min, Padang Sera near Jitra.

Apart from the, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president, voted at Madrasah Manbail Ulum Sungai Nipah Darat, Bagan Datuk in Perak, while PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, did so at SK Rusila Marang, Terengganu.

In Sarawak, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Petra Jaya, and his wife, Datin Seri Raziah Mohd Tahir, cast their ballots at SK Rakyat, Jalan Bolhassan, Kuching.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his wife, Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tengku Nujumudin voted at SJK(C) Chung Hua, Rantau Negeri Sembilan.

In Johor, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who is also BN candidate for Pontian was among the earliest to vote at SK Seri Bahagia in Benut, Pontian, while MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and his wife, Datin Seri Jessica Lim Hai Ean, did so at SK Yong Peng in Ayer Hitam.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, who contested in Kota Tinggi, cast his vote at SK Taman Rinting, Pasir Gudang, this morning, while Johor UMNO deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and his wife, Rossana Jaafar, and mother, Puan Seri Salbiah Abd Hamid, 84, voted at SK Agama Dato Omar Yusuf, Johor Bahru.

Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, who contested in Putrajaya, voted at Sekolah Rendah Agama Al-Najah in Presint 9, while the incumbent Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor cast his ballot at SK Presint 9 (1).

BN candidate for Kuala Selangor Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz voted at SK Puncak Alam 2, while PN candidate for Gombak, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali did so at SK Klang Gate, Hulu Klang.

Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, who is also PN candidate for the Sepang seat, cast her vote at SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang.

On the East Coast, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, the incumbent PN candidate for Kota Bharu, cast his ballot at the Sultan Ismail College in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, while Terengganu BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who contested for Kemaman seat, voted at SK Teluk Kalong in Kemaman, together with his wife, Toh Puan Seri Norliza Mahmud. – Bernama