GE15

No polling stations forced to close due to flooding in Baram (Video)

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak

Photo circulated on WhatsApp shows voters queuing at SK Long Bemang.

MARUDI (Nov 19): No reports have been received of polling stations in Baram constituency being forced to close despite flooding in several areas.

A check by The Borneo Post at several polling centres here this morning found that a few villages, including parts of the town area, as well as the main road were flooded.

Nevertheless, the road was still passable to all vehicles as of 10am today.

Voter turnout here appeared to be low this morning with no long queues spotted at polling centres such as SJK Chung Hua Marudi, SK Dato Sharif Marudi, and SJK Sungai Jaong.

Some Long Bemang residents walk through floodwaters to go to the polling centre at SK Long Bemang.

However, in Long Bemang, Baram, voters were seen forming a long queue at the polling centre at SK Long Bemang.

This was despite voters having to walk through floodwaters to get to the polling centre or travel by longboat, and then having to queue in floodwaters at the school.

