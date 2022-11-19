PH Sabah chief Christina Liew fails to defend Tawau seat, GRS’ Lo wins

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah chairman Datuk Christina Liew has failed to defend the Tawau parliamentary seat.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate Lo Su Fui won the seat with 19,865 votes in a six-cornered fight for a 3,800-vote majority.

Liew only managed to get 16,065 votes, while Parti Warisan’s Chen Ket Chin obtained 11,263 votes, Herman Amdas (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) received 1,067 votes, and independent candidates Chin Chee Syn and Mohd Salleh Bacho obtained 651 and 1,776 votes respectively.

During the 14th general election, Liew won Tawau with 21,400 votes for PH.

Lo, who is from Tawau, was formerly president of the Tawau Chinese Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) and vice-president of the Sabah United Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

In January 2021, he was appointed special officer (Sabah Chinese Affairs) to the Sabah Chief Minister.

He is also a director of Segalong Group.