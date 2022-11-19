PH’s Chan Foong Hin retains Kota Kinabalu for second term

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Chan Foong Hin has retained the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat for second term with a convincing majority of 23,783 votes.

Chan, who is from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), garnered 31,359 votes.

The 43-year-old edged out closest rival Amanda Yeo Yan Yin of Parti Warisan, who polled 7,576 votes, while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Yee Tsai Yiew received 4,592 votes.

The other candidates in the five-cornered fight were Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, who polled 456 votes and independent candidate Marcel Jude Joseph who received just 137 votes.

Yee, Liaw, and Marcel all lost their deposits.

Returning officer Robert Lipon announced the official results at the Kota Kinabalu Community Hall at 10.40pm.

Chan’s victory has ensured that DAP holds on to the seat for a fourth successive term.

The Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat has a total of 74,059 registered voters.