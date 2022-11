PN’s Tioman candidate dies

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tioman state seat for the 15the General Election (GE15) Md Yunus Ramli died at 3.30 this morning at Rompin Hospital, Pahang.

His death was confirmed by Central PAS Committee member Wan Rohimi Wan Daud to Bernama.

Md Yunus, 61, from PAS, had previously contested in the same seat in GE14 and served as Sungai Puteri PAS branch chief.

Today is voting day for GE15.

In GE15, the Tioman state seat witnessed a five-cornered clash between Yunus, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang), Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan), and Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (Barisan Nasional). – Bernama