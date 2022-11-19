Political observer predicts 24 to 25 seats for GPS

KUCHING (Nov 19): It is possible that Gabungam Parti Sarawak (GPS) could win 24 to 25 parliamentary seats during this 15th general election, said political observer Dr Charlie Dudang.

He said anything more is a bonus for GPS.

He believes Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will win all the 14 seats allocated to it, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) may win three or four urban and semi-urban seats out of seven seats, while Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) contesting in six and four parliamentary seats respectively may have one casualty seat each to Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

“GPS needs a louder voice to represent Sarawak in Parliament to restore Sarawak’s rights.

“The wind of change may happen in West Malaysia but not in Sarawak,” he said.

Charlie further mentioned that it will not be a surprise to see Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) failing to secure any seat.

He also predicted that there would be no clear winner among the parties in Peninsular Malaysia to form a federal government.

“Hence a coalition government could be a possibility but still not enough to form a stable government.

“Therefore, GPS holds the trump card. Whichever coalition that can give GPS a good offer such as restoring Sarawak’s rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963, Petroleum Mining Act 1966, Petroleum Development Act 1974, Sales Tax, head of federal departments in the state, minister or deputy minister posts and anything in favour of Sarawak will be taken into consideration.

“The onus of GPS is to see a strong and stable government that can revive our Malaysian economy, to restore the confidence of investors, job opportunities for the youngsters and to keep the peace and harmony among Malaysians,” he said.