Polling day energises Miri folk with many out early to vote

MIRI (Nov 19): It was a bustling yet peaceful day for Mirians today with many going out as early as 7am to polling stations to cast their votes in the 15th General Election.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Miri, Jeffrey Phang Siaw Foong arrived at the SJKC Chung San polling station just before it opened at 7.30am.

He was accompanied by his wife, Hii Wei Keong, Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

Phang cast his vote at 7.49am.

He then accompanied his wife to her polling station at SK Luak. Hii cast her vote and exited the station about 8.31am.

At the entrance, Phang and his wife came across a person with disability, 19-year-old Chai Kian Yu, who was being wheeled into the station by one of the polling agents.

“I was happy that I was able to vote this year. I told my parents I wanted to vote so they brought me here,” he told The Borneo Post.

The former student of SMK St Joseph, was also a student of Hii who currently teaches at the school.

“I didn’t get to meet my classmates again, but I wanted to tell everyone that they must seize this opportunity to exercise their rights to vote as citizen of this country,” Chai added.