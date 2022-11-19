Polling stations now open as Malaysia decides next federal government

KUCHING (Nov 19): Polling centres have now opened nationwide as the country votes for the next federal government.

Elections are also being held for the state assemblies of Pahang, Perak, and Perlis.

Over 3.581 million voters in Sabah and Sarawak will have the chance to determine who fills 56 of the total 222 parliamentary seats in Malaysia.

As such the Borneo states are expected to play a crucial role in the formation of the next federal government.

In Sarawak, a total of 1,943 polling stations have opened and most will remain open until 5.30pm.

There are 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak, while Sabah has 25.

Voters in the Sabah state seat of Bugaya are also heading to the polls today for a by-election necessitated by the death of incumbent Parti Warisan’s Manis Muka Mohd Darah in November 2020.

The by-election was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Voters can check the location and opening hours of their respective polling stations via mysprsemak.spr.gov.my.

They are reminded to bring along their MyKad and to leave their mobile phones at home or with the presiding officer in their respective voting streams.