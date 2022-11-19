Poor weather prevents EC workers from reaching 11 Baram polling centres

MARUDI (Nov 19): Poor weather and low visibility in Ulu Baram has prevented Election Commission (EC) workers from arriving by helicopter at 11 polling stations in the Baram parliamentary constituency today.

When contacted, returning officer Belayong Pok confirmed all flights have been instructed to stand down.

Only one helicopter transporting two teams to Long Liam and Long Jekitan, which departed Marudi Airport at 7.06am today, managed to land safely at the polling stations despite poor visibility due to heavy rain.

“We have been informed that the helicopters cannot fly anymore due to bad weather. They’ve had to stand down for now,” said Belayong.

He added that the latest situation has been reported to the EC.

“Now, we are waiting for the decision from EC Putrajaya,” he said.

It is understood that there are 16 EC teams for 11 polling stations still stranded in Marudi as of 9am.

These teams were supposed to be at their respective polling stations yesterday.

The affected polling stations are Long Luteng, Lepo Gah, Long Tungan (two channels), Long Moh, Long Makabar, Long Jekitan, Long Lamei, Lio Mato, Long Banga (two channels), Long Semiyang, and Long Sait (two channels).

Belayong added that voting has proceeded as scheduled at the other polling stations in the Baram parliamentary constituency.

There are 194 polling stations for the Baram seat.