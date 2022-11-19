Rain fails to discourage disabled first-time voter in Sibuti from voting

BEKENU (Nov 19): The wet weather this morning has not discouraged voters in Sibuti from exercising their right to vote in the parliamentary constituency.

Before the polling centres opened at 7.30am, voters could already be seen waiting patiently to go in.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 58,522 voters are registered in the constituency which has 41 polling stations.

At SJK Chung Hua Sibuti, the voting process went smoothly with election workers preparing wheelchairs for voters with mobility issues.

Among those to arrive early was first-time voter Yahya Jahawi, 36, from Kampung Dagang here, who was very excited to exercise his right as a citizen.

“I’ve come early around 6.30am as this is my first time for participating as a voter,” he said.

As a disabled person, he was very satisfied with the assistance he received from election workers throughout the voting process.