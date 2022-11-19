Sarawak voters excited for polling day, share expectations for winning candidates

KUCHING (Nov 19): Many Sarawakians, old and young, are excited to exercise their democratic rights in the 15th general election (GE15) today.

Those interviewed by The Borneo Post have expressed hope that the elected candidates could bring in the infrastructure developments set to benefit the people in the long run.

“I’ve voted, both in parliamentary and state polls, for as long as I can remember.

“I had cast my votes in the previous two general elections,” said Councillor Kassim Was, 60, from Batu Kawa, when met here Thursday night.

He then expressed hope for the candidate of his choice to be elected, whom he hailed as ‘a well-known person, always on the ground’.

Peter Poi, 56, from Kampung Sungai Riset in Siburan, also hoped for his chosen candidate to bring in improvements to his parliamentary constituency, in terms of Internet connectivity, education and infrastructure development.

“I’m happy that I can fulfil my responsibility as a voter once again – this time for the parliamentary polls,” said Peter.

Nuriati Abang Sarbini, 29, from Kampung Lintang Baru, Panchor Melayu in Petra Jaya, said GE15 would be her fourth time voting in a parliamentary election.

“When the candidate is chosen as the people’s representative, I’d love to see further upgrades and improvements along some stretches of the Pan Borneo Highway,” said Nuriati.

For Agatha Macors, 59, from Ulu Katibas in Song, she regarded casting a vote as ‘just a normal thing to do as a voter’.

Having voted many times in the past, she also expressed hope that those elected as members of Parliament could improve the access roads and also for the federal government to reduce prices of essential items.

“I’ve cast my votes many times, since I moved here (to Siburan) in 2003. It’s just a normal feeling to me.

“I’d like to see improved access roads, and for the new government, please help prevent price hikes,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, first-time voters Audrea Johnson, Siti Noriyah Mail and Nickry Bawin were all hyped up to cast their ballots today.

Nevertheless for Audrea, 25, a marketing officer from the Matang area, she also felt nervous.

“I know who I am voting for, and I hope the elected candidates would be able to fulfil their promises.

“When the new federal government is formed, I hope that this new government could give more attention to Sarawak and Sabah (in terms of budget allocation and development); could make Malaysians more competitive; and most importantly, could take better care of the country for the sake of our future generations,” she added.

Her sentiment was echoed by university student Siti Noriyah, who acknowledged that the general election was meant to determine who would govern the country.

“After GE15, I’d like to see the newly-formed government seize control over the nation’s economic situation and also open up more job opportunities for the youths,” said the Limbang constituent.

Nickry Bawin, 26, an engineer from Bintulu, believed that the youth voters would be ready to face ‘the winds of change’ in view of them now having the power to elect their people’s representatives.

“To me, voting is just a matter of choosing the right candidate, and not the political party they represent.

“I’m expecting some positive changes, as long as they are benefiting everyone.

“I am very hopeful about this election. I think we finally have a chance to save our system again.

“Millennials are fed up with politicians and special interests having screwed up the system.

“After the new government is formed, we millennials are expecting higher wages, affordable cost of living and better development in the rural areas,” he added.