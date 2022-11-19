Senior citizen, family return from Labuan to vote in Limbang

LIMBANG (Nov 19): Ramlah @ Munah Seri and her family travelled by express boat from Labuan yesterday to ensure they could all vote at SK Melayu Pusat here this morning.

The 60-year-old from Kampung Seberang Kedai arrived at the polling centre with four other family members at 8am.

“We arrived from Labuan yesterday. Me and my family will never miss the opportunity to come back home every election.

“Thankfully my husband and three children accompanied me to the polling station and everything went smoothly,” said Ramlah, who requires a wheelchair due to mobility issues.

She said they paid RM20 each for a one-way express boat ticket.

“Despite this morning’s drizzle, our spirits remain high in fulfilling our responsibility as Malaysian citizens,” she added.

At the same polling centre around the same time were Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Limbang candidate Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and wife Datin Elsi Marlisa Abdullah.

Hasbi, 59, from Kampung Bunga Raya, is contesting in a straight fight against Racha Balang of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the seat.

He won the seat with a thumping 7,710 majority against PH’s Ricardo Osmund Yampil Baba in the last parliamentary election.

Hasbi has held the Limbang parliamentary seat for three terms since 2008.