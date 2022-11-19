Serian cops looking for recycling centre robbery suspects

KUCHING (Nov 19): The Serian district police are tracking down three male suspects believed to be involved in a robbery at a recycling centre in Tarat Jaya around 4.40pm yesterday (Nov 18).

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement today said the three suspects entered the premises through the backdoor and proceeded to threaten a worker there with a knife.

“The robbers then instructed the worker to open a drawer where the cash was kept, and made off with RM5,000,” said Aswandy.

He added that the worker’s smartphone and identity card were also taken by the robbers.

The suspects, he said, left the premises in a blue Toyota Vios.

“This case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery or Section 397 of the Penal Code for robbery when armed or with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt,” said Aswandy.

He also urged the public to come forward to the police with any information related to the robbery.