Siti Aminah Aching wins crowded six-cornered fight in Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): BN-Umno Beaufort Women’s chief Datuk Siti Aminah Aching has won the Beaufort seat with a 3,331-vote majority.

She defeated five challengers in six-cornered fight against Parti Warisan’s Masri Adul, Pakatan Harapan’s Dikin Musah, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat’s Datuk Johair Matlani, as well as independent candidates Johan @ Christopher Ghani and Matlani Sabli.

Siti Aminah garnered 10,570 votes, followed by Johair (8,052 votes), Dikin (7,835 votes), and Masri (2,152 votes).

Johan only managed 546 votes, while Matlani received 143 votes.

A total of 29,924 votes were cast, with 552 spoilt votes. There were 74 unreturned ballot papers.

The constituency has 43,248 registered voters and voter turnout stood at 69.2 per cent.