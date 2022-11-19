Smooth voting for electors with Covid-19, says Khairy

PETALING JAYA (Nov 19): The voting process involving Covid-19 patients went smoothly at all polling stations as at noon, said caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said all the polling centres were assigned with at least one health worker each for the purpose.

“For example, at this polling centre (SK Section 7 Kota Damansara), I was informed that 10 electors with Covid-19 came to cast their vote. On arrival, they identify themselves as Covid positive and were allowed to cast their vote straight away and then to go home,” he said.

Khairy, who is the BN candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, told this to reporters after observing the voting process at SK Seksyen 7 Kota Damansara here.

Prior to this, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said individuals who are positive for the virus must comply with several guidelines to vote, including physical isolation and not allowed to ride public transport.

Khairy is in a seven-cornered contest for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, involving Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk R. Ramanan, Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin of Perikatan Nasional, Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusoff (Pejuang) , Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) vice-president Ahmad Jufliz Faiza and two independent candidates Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Alsagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri. – Bernama