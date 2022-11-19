Teen casts first vote in Satok accompanied by 76-year-old grandmother

KUCHING (Nov 19): First-time voter Daniesya Salvia Afizan, 19, was thrilled to fulfil her responsibility as a Malaysian citizen today.

She cast her ballot for the Satok parliamentary seat at SK Rakyat, Jalan Bolhassan accompanied by her 76-year-old grandmother Hasmah Salleh.

“I am excited as well as nervous to vote for the first time this morning as I am not used to the voting process yet.

“I voted on my own free will and I hope the elected government will further develop the country and care for the welfare of the youth,” she said.

Hasmah said she was grateful to be able to continue performing her duty as a citizen.

“I have voted a lot of times and have never missed out on voting under any circumstances.

“To the winning candidate and party, we hope they will continue to advance the country and bring more development to the people in the areas they represent,” she said.

Another young voter at the polling station, Nur Izzah Athirah, 21, was accompanied by her parents and aunt.

“I am happy to vote for the first time and I vote out of my own will, not being forced by my parents or anyone.

“I also hope the party that I have chosen will lead the country efficiently and proactively, and most importantly, the interests and welfare of youth are given more attention,” said the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak student.