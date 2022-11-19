Warisan to contact S’wak leaders if it wins more than 15 seats

SEMPORNA (Nov 19): Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he would contact his fellow leaders in Sarawak if the party won more than 15 of the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“(I will contact) my friends from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, not formally, just talk about what we want to fight for, (regarding) these two regions (so that) their rights can be fulfilled,” he told reporters after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bubul here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said Warisan would respect whatever results from the general election.

“Sometimes we win, sometimes we don’t win, we can’t say that the people are wrong, they are just exercising their right,” he said.- Bernama