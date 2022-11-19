Winston Liaw calls on authorities to ensure polling centres cater to disabled

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) candidate for Kota Kinabalu Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong has called on the relevant authorities to provide disabled-friendly facilities at polling centres.

Liaw made the call after helped a woman with a walking stick to cast her vote at the IPG Kampus Gaya here today.

“When I finished voting, on the way to my car, I met this Madam Lau. She asked me for help to arrange a wheelchair for her.

“After discussions with SPR (Election Commission) personnel, they only have one wheelchair which was utilised at that moment. I helped her to the entrance and waited for the wheelchair to arrive.

“The Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) were also unable to allow her to board her own car to send her to the polling station, which is about 150 metres away.

“I strongly advise SPR to provide at least five wheelchairs for the handicapped and must give all OKU the convenience to go for voting,” he said in a text message.

He said EC officials should have allow Lau to drive to the polling centre.

Liaw is making his electoral debut in the parliamentary election and is facing a five-cornered fight for the Kota Kinabalu seat.

He is facing Yeo Yan Yin @ Amanda from Warisan, independent Marcel Jude, Pakatan Harapan incumbent Chan Foong Hin, and Yee Tsai Yiew from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.