Youths hope their votes will build a better nation

MIRI (Nov 19): Some 143,229 voters in Miri will cast their votes in the 15th General Election (GE15) today.

Out of this, 9,659 individuals are first time voters aged between 18 and 20 years old, while another 32, 313 are between 21 to 29 years old – also first time voters.

The Borneo Post has interviewed three youths from Miri who shared their excitement in voting for their very first time.

Tanman Kaur, 22, who is taking up Law in a higher learning institution in Melaka, has just returned home to cast her first vote today.

“I have seen my grandparents and parents exercising their rights to vote and now it is my duty to do so. I am sure that the youth will vote wisely,” she said, adding that she was not alone during her flight home to Miri, as she was also joined by some twenty other university mates.

She felt that the youth could be very much influenced by what they had seen or heard at the social media and with lots of news on the candidates and their manifestos, she added, this had helped her in choosing the best candidate to vote for today.

Lee Jun Tak, a 24-year-old baker, is all anxious about voting for the first time and he is determined to choose a good government that can help the people.

“I know of some youths who are still on the fence, while most go to the social media to see the election campaign updates – on who or which party bloc has the highest popularity. There is no right or wrong in that but having interest in the political scene is encouraging enough,” said Lee, while calling on all youths to come out in full force to vote.

“We are doing this for our country – for a good, stable government and for our future generations,” he added.

Michelle Changai Runi, a 20-year-old school leaver, is all excited to be able to exercise her rights as a Malaysian citizen and proud that her single cross will help determine who will lead the next government.

“I hope that whichever party wins in this GE15, promises and manifestos made during the campaign period must be fulfilled as we vote for these factors,” she said.

“For the new government, I personally hope that they can fix the economy, increase job opportunities, and also implement equality in education opportunity.

“There have been initiatives on creating education opportunities and equality for people with disability, but these aren’t enough. It is high time to allocate them the same level of resources and opportunities like any other normal people,” she said, while adding that the public facilities and infrastructures throughout the state should also be looked into by the new government.