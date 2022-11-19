Yusuf wins second term in Tanjong Manis, increases majority

TANJONG MANIS (Nov 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Yusuf Abd Wahab has successfully defended the Tanjong Manis parliamentary seat for a second term.

Yusuf won 16,474 votes in a straight fight with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Zainab Suhaili, who only managed to poll 2,566 votes, for a thumping majority of 13,908 votes.

This was a significant increase from the 8,674-vote majority he received in the 2018 parliamentary election when he garnered 11,402 votes against PH’s Fadillah Sabali, who managed 2,728 votes.

Yusuf was present at the vote tallying centre at Dewan IKS Tanjong Manis with family members and supporters to celebrate the victory.

Returning officer Ismail Kasah announced the results at approximately 10.05pm.

Voter turnout in the constituency was 58.9 per cent, while there were 238 spoilt votes.

Tanjong Manis has a total of 32,948 registered voters.