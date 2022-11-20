133 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Sabah recorded 133 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a very high positivity rate of 17.95 per cent .

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 741 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Three districts recorded two-digit figure namely Kota Kinabalu with 57 cases, Papar 27 and Penampang 17.

“Fifteen districts recorded zero case namely Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Pitas, Putatan, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid, Tenom and Tongod,” he said.

From the 133 total cases, 131 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, while once patient each in Category 3 and 4.