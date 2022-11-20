A victory for people, says re-elected Tuaran MP

TUARAN (Nov 20): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau described winning the Tuaran parliamentary seat as a victory for the people wanting political change and stability.

He said that the people also want leadership and socio economy in the new administration of the country.

“We were faced with bitter challenges and all kinds of shortages in terms of finances, equipment and so on in GE15. But that obviously does not prevent the awakening of the sacred voice of the beloved people of Tuaran.

“I sincerely ask for forgiveness if there are any mistakes and speech that offends the feelings of any party during this period including during the general election campaign. Without you, who am I?” said Madius.

“Let us together continue to maintain friendship and fight together to raise the glory of Tuaran in the eyes of the world. I promise to do my best to fight for the rights of the people and serve with all my heart and soul for Sabah, especially the people of Tuaran regardless of race and religion,” he said.

Madius fenced off the challenges from Datuk Joniston Bangkuai of GRS, Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas of Warisan, Pejuang’s Muminin Kalingkong @ Norbinsha and two independent candidates, Boby Lewat and Nortaip Suhaili.

Madius was re-elected as Tuaran MP with 24,943 votes and a slim 233 majority. His closest challenger Joniston obtained 24,710 votes.