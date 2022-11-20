Aaron scrapes through in Kanowit with slim 236-majority

KANOWIT (Nov 20): Incumbent Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has retained Kanowit seat but with a slim 236-vote majority.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate obtained 7,411 votes against his close contender Mohd Fauzi Nyambong @ Joseph Usit from Pakatan Harapan (PH) who polled 7,175 votes.

Three other candidates who contested the seat on independent tickets were George Chen, Dr Elli Luhat and Michael Lias.

Michael garnered 2,289 votes, Chen 741 votes and Elli 427 votes.

Returning officer Jackeline August @ Jahar announced the official results at 10.45pm.

Voter turnout was 59.41 per cent.

A total of 306 ballot papers were rejected.

In the 2018 election, Aaron won with a majority of 4,312 votes. The win gives him his fifth term in office.

Kanowit was the only parliamentary seat in the state with five contenders in this general election.