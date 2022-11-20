Abang Jo in talks with Muhyiddin, Hadi on formation of next government

KUCHING (Nov 20): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg met Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

According to the Bersatu president’s Facebook post, the GPS chairman flew into Kuala Lumpur to discuss the formation of the new federal government following the conclusion of the 15th general election (GE15) yesterday.

“This morning I received a visit from YAB Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak and YB Tan Sri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS President to discuss the formation of the Federal Government.

“Negotiations are also being made with other like-minded parties and independent members of Parliament. God willing, the Federal Government will be able to be formed in the near future,” he said.

Malaysia woke up today to a hung Parliament even after GE15 that saw encouraging voter turnout, with both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PN claiming to possess the numbers to form a federal government.

PN was initially in the driving seat after winning 73 seats. The number was combined with Islamist component party PAS – which contested under its own “moon” logo in the east coast peninsular states – contributing 22 seats.

It is learnt that PN will set to form the government with the same coalition before- an alliance with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which won 23 seats, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) which won six seats.

According to a Malay Mail report, Muhyiddin had earlier this morning told a news conference here that PN has received a letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong setting the conditions for it to form the next government.