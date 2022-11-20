Abang Johari: GPS agrees to pact with PN, BN and GRS to form next government

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will work together with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sarawak (GRS) to form the next federal government with PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the state coalition’s preferred prime minister.

Announcing the decision today, GPS chief, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said the coalition wanted a federal government that will be strong and stable to face the coming economic challenges; while at the same time protect the well-being of the people, including their religious freedom.

MORE TO COME