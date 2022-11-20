Abg Jo: No calls yet from peninsula coalitions on forming federal govt

KUCHING (Nov 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has yet to receive any call from top leaders of national coalitions to form the next federal government, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I have not received any details yet from our friends in Peninsular Malaysia yet. So far, no one has contacted me because they are still counting the votes there,” the GPS chairman told a press conference at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching tonight.

He was asked to comment on whether leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) had sought GPS’ support to form the next federal government.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said GPS managed to secure its target of 23 out of 31 parliamentary seats this 15th General Election (GE15), said its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said at the moment, the results were still unofficial, pending the official tally for two seats namely Baram and Limbang.

“GPS has unofficially won 21 out of 31 seats. We are currently waiting for the official tally of Baram and Limbang.

“But based on the total votes that have been counted and the ones that are coming in, these two seas will be won by GPS,” he told a press conference at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

The voting process in Baram and Limbang were delayed by poor weather.

Abang Johari said he was satisfied with the total number of seats won by GPS this time around.

“We managed to secure an increase in seats compared to the last general election where we had won 19 seats.

“Our women candidates all won in their respective seats including new faces in Batang Sadong (Rodiyah Sapiee) and Sri Aman (Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie) while our young candidate in Batang Lupar also secured a win for GPS,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) managed to win an additional seat for the party through Sarikei which was won by Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

This was in addition to defending its Serian seat through incumbent Dato Sri Richard Riot.

“This is one of the signs that Sarawak has a strong voice in this general election,” said Abang Johari.

On the seats which GPS did not manage to recapture such as Julau, he said it was unfortunate that its candidate Datuk Joseph Salang did not manage to wrest the seat from incumbent Larry Sng.

“We will have our post-mortem to analyse all the seats we have contested but at the same time, we are also thankful that we managed to increase the number of seats including at Selangau and Lubok Antu.”

He said for seats that were lost, GPS has to accept that this was the decision of the people.

“We place our candidates in the respective seats in our hopes to win. This is politics,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, and DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar.