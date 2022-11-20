Agong wants political leaders to provide numbers, PM nominees by 2pm tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): With Malaysia’s Parliament hung, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong today ordered coalition and party leaders to notify Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun of their numbers to form a new government by 2pm tomorrow.

He also told them to state clearly their respective prime minister candidates, Comptroller of the Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement this afternoon as the post-election impasse continued.

“The head of the political parties and the head of the coalition of political parties will be asked by Tan Sri Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat to state their respective agreements and to submit the name of a member of the Dewan Rakyat who has the trust of the majority of members, and to nominate a candidate to be the prime minister of Malaysia before 2pm on Monday, November 21, 2022.

“In accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, it is also informed that His Majesty’s order of consent and decision regarding the formation of a new government and the appointment of the Prime Minister through the process that has been explained is final,” he said.

The 15th general election ended yesterday with both the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions claiming to have enough numbers in the 222-seat Parliament to form government.

PH currently has 82 seats while PN have 73. The Barisan Nasional coalition, which had pushed for national polls to be held this year ahead of the GE14 expiry next year, only garnered 30 seats. – Malay Mail