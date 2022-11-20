Anwar says learn how to be patient when asked who are PH’s partners to form govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said those wanting to know which political parties are joining with his coalition to form a government can learn to be patient just like him.

Anwar, who was once a deputy prime minister and has long wanted to be prime minister, was pressed by reporters on who are PH’s prospective partners and whether rival coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) is involved.

But Anwar replied: “This you need to learn from Anwar Ibrahim, patient, wait long, patient.”

He was seen doing so in a brief video clip posted by news agency Astro Awani on YouTube, where he was asked earlier whether PH had the required support from the elected representatives of 112 parliamentary seats —– which is the minimum number required out of the 222 seats for a simple majority to form government.

Anwar replied that PH had enough seats since yesterday, but declined to say which parties were involved as he wanted to let those parties make their own announcements.

“As I said last night, it is done, but I want it to be really proper and let them issue their own statements. But I’m happy because we have virtually settled this. I think with the level of support, I’m confident, God willing, that I will be given the chance, opportunity to lead this country,” he said to an earlier question of what are the parties that he was looking at cooperating with.

As for remarks on whether PH has a chance of cooperating with Sarawak coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Anwar suggested that although GPS may be bound by its old ties with BN and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, the stability of the country and the saving of Malaysia from negative elements and economic recovery is a joint duty.

He also said PH would wait for the process to take place as it is following the process requested by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ordered the heads of political parties and coalitions to notify Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun of their agreed coalitions and to present their nominated candidate to be the next prime minister of Malaysia by 2pm tomorrow.

The 15th general election ended yesterday with both the PH and PN coalitions claiming to have enough numbers in the 222-seat Parliament to form government.

PH currently has 82 seats while PN has 73. The BN coalition, which had pushed for national polls to be held this year ahead of the GE14 expiry next year, only garnered 30 seats. — Malay Mail