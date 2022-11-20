BN component parties join calls for Zahid’s resignation

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Leaders of the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties have joined the calls for Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation as UMNO president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman following the coalition’s dismal performance in the 15th general election (GE15).

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon in a statement today said Ahmad Zahid should resign honorably because the party had lost confidence in his leadership.

A new leader needs to take over and set a new direction for the coalition, he said.

Chong said MCA was also surprised and disappointed by Ahmad Zahid’s decision to postpone the BN Supreme Council meeting scheduled for tonight.

“At a time when there is political instability and uncertainty after GE15, there is a pressing need for the Supreme Council meeting to discuss the current political situation and make decision as a bloc.

“MCA is taking a stern stance that no party can represent BN to negotiate with any political parties without obtaining a mandate from the BN Supreme Council,” he added.

Meanwhile, MIC Youth chief K.Raven Kumar said it was time for Ahmad Zahid to step down from leading BN.

“Resign honorably for the sake of the party’s survival. This action will provide an opportunity for BN to recover and become relevant for Malaysians.

“The majority of youths sees BN being gripped by warlords and the ‘court cluster’. This clearly shows that they want a clean government that focuses on their welfare,” he said.

In yesterday’s GE15, BN performed dismally after winning just 30 out of the 178 parliamentary seats the coalition contested.

This is far worse compared to GE14 when it secured 54 parliamentary seats. — Bernama