Bugaya assemblyman to study problems in constituency

SEMPORNA (Nov 20): Bugaya assemblyman Jamil Hamzah will study the problems faced by residents in the state constituency, including issues related to electricity supply, clean water, communication networks and potholed roads.

“My first step will be to look at the problems of the villages, the problems of basic facilities which are among my priorities to develop Bugaya state constituency,” he said after he was announced as the winner of the seat in a by-election on Saturday.

Apart from that, Jamil said that the plan specifically involves the educational aspect, which is to create a religious school in the Bugaya area which still does not have a religious primary school and a religious secondary school.

Jamil defended the seat fo Parti Warisan with a majority of 6,629 votes.

He obtained 11,382 votes over the nearest challenger and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Abd Aziz Mohd Ibno who obtained 4,753 votes.

Independent candidate Jufazli Shi Ahmad obtained 693 votes, Arastam Pandorog representing Pakatan Harapan (562), Karil Pg Kuraini of Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (150), Hassan Abu Bakar of Pejuang (130), and Nazmawati Walli of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (98).

The Bugaya state by-election was held after the incumbent Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah representing Warisan died on Nov 17, 2020 due to kidney complications and the by-election was postponed due to the declaration of emergency to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In the 16th Sabah State Election of 2020, Manis Muka obtained a majority of 6,005 votes also in a seven-cornered race for Bugaya state seat.