DAP’s Oscar Ling retains Sibu with 7,760-vote majority

SIBU (Nov 20): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Oscar Ling successfully retained the Sibu parliamentary seat for the third time after defeating Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) heavyweight Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) greenhorn Clarence Ting.

Ling, who garnered 31,287 votes, recorded a comfortable majority of 7,760 votes. Ting and Wong polled 23,527 votes and 11,128 votes respectively.

The Sibu seat recorded voter turnout at 63.67 per cent.

In the 2018 general election, Ling polled 33,811 votes in a four-way fight and won Sibu for the second time with a convincing 11,422-vote majority.

Speaking to reporters after Returning Officer Khalid Andong announced the election results, Ling said he hoped that Pakatan Harapan (PH) if forms the next federal government, will focus on developing the country.

When asked for his plan for Sibu, he said he will deliver his election promises if PH successfully marches into Putrajaya.

“If we can form the next federal government, we will fulfill our manifesto,” he said, adding that it would include building a heart and cancer centre for Sibu folk.

Prior to the results announcement, Ling thanked the people for re-electing him for the third time as their MP for the next five years.

“I thought the result would be very close but luckily I managed to grab more and this is people’s power. They want Pakatan Harapan (PH) to lead the country,” he said when met by reporters.

He also said that the voters turnout this election was not as high as the last General Election.

Nevertheless, Ling is thankful for the mandate given to him.

He hoped that PH could lead the country once again and bring Malaysia towards the right direction.

Meanwhile, Clarence Ting said that the people of Sibu had sent a message through their votes and he accepted the defeat.

“I accept the result, I heard the Sibu people, it is unfortunate that I did not win but I concede to our winner.

“I congratulate him and I hope that from now on, our MP will help to fight for Sibu. This is very important because I am still SMC chairman and I hope that Sibu will become better,” he said.