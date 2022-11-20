Despite massive victory, Fadillah to carry out post-mortem to better serve Petra Jaya constituents

KUCHING (Nov 20): Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has thanked Petra Jaya voters for giving him an overwhelming majority in the 15th General Election to serve the constituency for the fifth term.

Despite his massive victory in retaining the Petra Jaya seat, Fadillah said he would soon carry out a post-mortem on his election result to better serve his constituents.

Fadillah also said he would look into all the feedbacks that he received during his campaign trail, as well as to propose suggestions to the government to better address the needs of senior citizens, women and youth of his constituency.

“I also want to thank the Election Commission, enforcement agencies, volunteers and party workers for ensuring the smooth running of the election,” he told reporters at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

The state ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition had gathered at BCCK for the official announcement of the 15th General Election’s results.

Fadillah has successfully defended the seat after securing 54,745 votes. He won with a majority of 41,363 compared with his closest rival from Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Sopian Julaihi, who received 13,382 votes.

Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) candidate Othman Abdillah lost his election deposit after receiving only 1,036 votes.