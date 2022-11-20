Dewan Rakyat Speaker tells party leaders to submit names of PM candidates

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun has urged leaders of parties that won a “substantial” number of seats in the general election (GE15) to submit the names of parties who have agreed to join forces including independent candidates to form the next federal government.

In a statement this evening, Azhar said the respective leaders were also told to name an MP from their coalition to be Malaysia’s 10th prime minister through a statutory declaration to be submitted to the King before 2pm tomorrow.

“In regard to the command of Yang di-Pertua Agong today, I’ve sent letters to the chiefs of political coalitions that have won a substantial amount of seats in the 15th General Election to name the parties and MPs that agreed to form the Federal government with at least 112 seats.

“The letters and documents mentioned above need to be submitted to Istana Negara before 2pm tomorrow,” said Azhar.

Earlier, Istana Negara issued a statement saying that the King had received the official results of GE15 from Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He then commanded the Dewan Speaker to urge the major coalition leaders to decide on a combined government and their Prime Minister candidate.

The final tally from yesterday showed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had won 82 seats, with Perikatan Nasional (PN) a close second with 73 seats.

No coalition has gained the simple majority of 112 seats required to form the next government.