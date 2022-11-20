Dr Yii urges leaders to seek commonalities to bring country forward

KUCHING (Nov 20): Dr Kelvin Yii, who successfully defended his Bandar Kuching seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), believes that moderates and progressive leaders should find ways to seek commonalities amid their political differences to bring the country forward.

“I feel it is important the moderates and progressive in the country find ways to find commonalities in our differences, for the good and the future of our country. Let’s pray for Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii also pledged not to take the voters’ trusts and support lightly after his election victory and would continue to work hard to represent their voice in the Parliament.

“I will not take their (voters) trust and support lightly and work the best to serve them and represent their voice in Parliament,” he said.

The DAP national socialist youth chief also said it was still too early to tell which political coalition will form the government but expressed concerns over the growing divisive religious conservatism in the country.

In the election yesterday, Dr Yii secured 45,353 votes with a whopping majority of 28,891 votes against his closest rival from Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) candidate Tay Tze Kok, who polled 16,462 votes.

Voon Lee Shan from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) lost his election deposit after receiving 1,760 votes only.