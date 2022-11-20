EC workers for 11 polling centres in Baram deployed in stages today

MARUDI (Nov 20): The Election Commission (EC) workers for the remaining 11 polling centres in Baram parliamentary constituency have been deployed in stages today, with the first helicopter departed the Marudi Airport at 9.49am.

The first helicopter, bound for Lio Mato, was carrying four EC workers while the second helicopter left the airport at 9.53am to Long Luteng.

Yesterday, the EC had decided that the voters at the 11 polling centres in Baram who could not go to poll, would vote tomorrow.

In an interview last night, Returning Officer Belayong Pok hoped for good weather today so as to ensure the smooth mobilisation of the remaining EC workers to the 11 polling centres.

He said the official results for Baram parliamentary seat would only be announced once all 194 ballot boxes, including the ones from the 11 polling centres reaches the tallying centre at Marudi Civic Centre.

“We hope for good weather and that the ballot boxes can reach us latest by Monday evening (Nov 21),” he said.