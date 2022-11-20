First-time voter Helleda says election a bit special

MIRI (Nov 20): Voting yesterday was a bit special for Helleda Ceria Petrus, 26, as it was not only her first time but she took pride in taking her wheelchair-bound mother, 64 to cast her vote.

The oldest of three siblings was excited when met pushing her mother to cast her vote at SK Pujut Corner yesterday morning.

“As the eldest, I’m normally the one who take my mother to cast her vote. She has weak legs and unable to walk or stand for a long time.

“But this time, after sending my mother here, I will go to another polling station with my husband to cast my own vote,” she said, adding she was not nervous but excited even though she was a first time voter at the age of 26.

Her mother, Samai Jawol, says she has never missed casting her vote since she registered as a voter many years ago.

“Rain or shine, in whatever situation, even in wheelchair, I have always exercised my right to vote.

“We are the ones to choose whom we want to be our leader, so it is our responsibility to vote,” she said.

Meanwhile, PSB candidate for Miri Datuk Lawrence Lai arrived at SK Pujut Corner polling centre to cast his vote at 8.45am yesterday.

He was accompanied by his wife, son and mother, 92. All cast their votes at the same polling centre.

PH-PKR candidate Chiew Choon Man meanwhile arrived at his polling centre – SMK Riam in Taman Tunku – at 7.35am and cast his vote at 7.38am. He was not accompanied by anyone.

The fine weather saw people coming to cast their votes as early as 7am, to beat the queue even though the centre only opened at 7.30am.

Miri seat is a three-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and PSB.

The results will be announced at the counting centre in Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) tonight.